Exclusive
Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (Sand)
Specially made for Lightguide bulbs, this table lamp has been 3D-printed with a unique corrugated texture and matte sand finish.
$59.99
Product highlights
- Made for Lightguide ellipse bulbs
- Sand
- Made from recycled materials
- Matte finish
- Not for individual sale
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Sand Beige
Material
Plastic
Miscellaneous
Type
Table Lamp
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677590321
Net weight
0.54 kg
Gross weight
0.65 kg
Height
127 mm
Length
134 mm
Width
134 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003847901
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without wifi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available