In this bundle

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz. Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts. Play light bar double pack