Bundle: Sync Box + Play Gradient Lightstrip 55"
Bundle price is $503.98, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $524.98
Bundle price is $503.98, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $524.98
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About the Bundle: Sync Box + Play Gradient Lightstrip 55"
Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue sync box, you can watch as this Play gradient 55" lightstrip changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Sync lights to any HDMI device
- Made for 55” to 60” TVs
- Hue Bridge Required
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514870567
Product information
- Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
- 1
- Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
- 1