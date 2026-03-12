Bundle: Sync Box + Play Gradient Lightstrip 55"

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About the Bundle: Sync Box + Play Gradient Lightstrip 55"

Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue sync box, you can watch as this Play gradient 55" lightstrip changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.

  • Includes power supply and mounts
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Sync lights to any HDMI device
  • Made for 55” to 60” TVs
  • Hue Bridge Required
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