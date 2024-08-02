In this bundle

1 x Hue Secure Wired Video Doorbell bundle Don’t miss a person or a package with the Hue Doorbell and Chime bundle—get instant motion and visitor alerts, see it all in 2K with Starlight technology, and stay connected with two-way talk from anywhere. The doorbell triggers your Philips Hue lights and sends real-time notifications, while the Smart Chime delivers sound alerts. Everything works together seamlessly with Hue lights and accessories to elevate your home security, day and night. Requires 12-24Vac - min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded) Secure Wired Video Doorbell bundle

1 x Hue Motion sensor Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home. Motion sensor