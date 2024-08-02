Support
Hue Wired video doorbell + indoor motion sensor + 2 contact sensors in white

Hue Wired video doorbell + indoor motion sensor + 2 contact sensors in white

Monitor who's at your door from anywhere, get sound and in-app alerts, interact using two-way talk with the Wired doorbell, motion sensor, and 2 contact sensors in white.

  • Instant motion alerts
  • Crisp 2K video stream
  • Automate your lights
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
1 x Hue Secure Wired Video Doorbell bundle

Don’t miss a person or a package with the Hue Doorbell and Chime bundle—get instant motion and visitor alerts, see it all in 2K with Starlight technology, and stay connected with two-way talk from anywhere. The doorbell triggers your Philips Hue lights and sends real-time notifications, while the Smart Chime delivers sound alerts. Everything works together seamlessly with Hue lights and accessories to elevate your home security, day and night. Requires 12-24Vac - min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded)

1 x Hue Motion sensor

Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home.

1 x Hue Secure contact sensor

Get peace of mind both home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more with the included adhesive backing — and a receive notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened.

