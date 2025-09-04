When the video doorbell senses movement, your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically. And when someone rings the doorbell, your lights gently flash - so you know someone's at your door.
- 2K video and two-way audio
- Plug Chime anywhere
- Day and night vision
Frequently bought together
Motion Detected? Lights On!
Know who’s there, wherever you are
Get instant notifications when motion is detected. Check the live video feed and talk to visitors using the built-in microphone.
Ultimate control in one app
Manage your doorbell, chime, and Philips Hue lights all from the Hue app—no need for multiple apps. Get instant notifications, customize settings, and stay connected from anywhere.
See everything in sharp detail
Enjoy 2K resolution and a 180° head-to-toe view—perfect for spotting visitors and packages at your doorstep.
Never miss a ring
Get sound alerts throughout your home and instant notifications on your phone when someone’s at the door.
See who's there with a simple command
View your video doorbell's live feed on compatible smart displays using Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Home.
Seamless integration with your Hue ecosystem.
A Hue Bridge is required to enable light-integrated features - like turning on lights when motion is detected, triggering light alarms, or using a light chime when the doorbell rings.
Questions & answers
What tools do I need to install the Hue Secure doorbell?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell have a battery (backup)?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell work with my existing doorbell (chime)?
Can I install my Hue Secure doorbell myself or do I need an electrician?
What is the field of view of the camera?
What is the resolution of the camera?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell require a Bridge?
Is the doorbell weatherproof?
What is a light chime and how does it work?
Can I remove the front cover of the Smart chime?
How loud is the siren functionality?
Can I add tones to my chime myself?
Can I mute/unmute the smart chime without the Hue app?
What does MotionAwareTM mean for the Smart chime?
Can I configure different volumes for my Smart Chime?
Specifications
Color
Black
Material
Plastic
