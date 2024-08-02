*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Grand Prix bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Play Gradient Lightstrip 65"
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and a 65 inch gradient LED strip light. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!
Product highlights
- Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
In this bundle
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 65” to 70” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
