Attach to the back of your TV, sync your lights, and get a totally immersive movie, TV, gaming, or music experience.
- Made for TVs
- Blend multiple colors of light
- Easy to install yourself
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 65” to 70” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.
Length
$269.99
$188.99
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Made for 65” to 70” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
A halo of reactive light
Personalize with the Hue apps
Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights.
The perfect pair
The Play gradient lightstrip is the perfect companion to the Hue sync box, which gives you lights that dance, flash, dim, and brighten in sync with the content on your TV screen.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Go hands-free with voice
Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.
Easy to install
The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55" and larger.
Blend multiple colors of light
Colors flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your TV.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?
Is everything I need to attach the Play gradient lightstrip to my TV included in the box?
What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip work with my TV?
Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?
How do I know which size Play gradient lightstrip to get?
Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?
