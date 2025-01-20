Smart lights to help you wake up and go to sleep more naturally

Pair your Philips Hue Iris limited edition lamp with the Hue Bridge to unlock Wake up and Go to sleep routines, which help you fall asleep and wake up more naturally. The lamp’s deep dimming capabilities paired with its diffused backlight allow you to wake up to your own personal sunrise in the morning as your lights gently brighten, or gradually dim warm white lights to help you drift off to sleep easier.