Close up of front of Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug

Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug

This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and plugs into a wall outlet. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.

$99.99

Product highlights
  • Designed for wall
  • Connects to end of rail
  • Includes plug
  • Powers up to 90 watts
  • Takes up 3.5 inch on rail
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

