*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and plugs into a wall outlet. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Color
Mounting
Placement on a rail
$99.99
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Designed for wall
- Connects to end of rail
- Includes plug
- Powers up to 90 watts
- Takes up 3.5 inch on rail
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.