Close up of front of Hue Perifo T connector black

Perifo T connector black

Connect three rails together to create a T-shape with your Perifo track lighting using a T connector. Let your rails run three different directions, in any length you want, to illuminate the entire room with smart track lighting. Only for Perifo track lighting.

$39.99

Product highlights
  • Connects three rails
  • Create T-shaped layout
  • Takes up 37 cm on rail
  • Adds 3 cm to total length
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

