Close up of front of Hue White A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (4-pack)

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (4-pack)

Get comfortable, soft white light in your home with these four fully dimmable smart light bulbs. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. As bright as a 75 W bulb.

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Up to 1055 lumens*
  • Soft white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62x112

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

