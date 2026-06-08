Turn every game into a stadium-level experience—unlock 25% off almost everything!
Use code: GOAL25 at checkout to save.
- Free shipping over $49.99
- Free returns within 30 days
- Two-year warranty
Light up every goal
Show your team colors and sync your lights to every play and unlock 25% off almost everything sitewide.*
From movie nights and watch parties to everyday ambiance, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your space with Philips Hue smart lighting.
Use code: GOAL25 at checkout.
*Exclusions apply.
Explore more from Philips Hue
Game day ready with Philips Hue
Reimagine the way you watch your games with Hue Sports Live. Personalize your in-home lighting experience in real time, in sync with LIVE games. Set your team’s colors and let your lights react to every key moment on the screen—goals, yellow cards, red cards, and every win. No syncing devices required! Feel the energy of the game like you’re right there in the action.
Explore the ways to sync your lights
Elevate your entertainment with lighting that syncs to your screen, creating a dynamic atmosphere of light, color, and motion.
Terms & Conditions
• Offer valid through June 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST or while supplies last.
• Use promo code GOAL25 at checkout to receive 25% off eligible purchases. Product exclusions apply.
• Offer applies only to qualifying products listed on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us/products/promotions/light-up-every-goal-smart-lighting
• Offer is valid for a limited time and available only while inventory lasts.
• Promotion cannot be combined with any other discounts, offers, coupons, or promotional codes unless otherwise stated.
• Limit 25 units per product per order/customer.
• Offer valid only on purchases made through https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us.
• Signify North America Corporation reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel this promotion or update these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.