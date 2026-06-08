• Offer valid through June 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST or while supplies last.

• Use promo code GOAL25 at checkout to receive 25% off eligible purchases. Product exclusions apply.

• Offer applies only to qualifying products listed on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us/products/promotions/light-up-every-goal-smart-lighting

• Offer is valid for a limited time and available only while inventory lasts.

• Promotion cannot be combined with any other discounts, offers, coupons, or promotional codes unless otherwise stated.

• Limit 25 units per product per order/customer.

• Offer valid only on purchases made through https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us.

• Signify North America Corporation reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel this promotion or update these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.