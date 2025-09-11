*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W
Get cool light, warm light, and all the shades in between with this E26 smart LED bulb. Equivalent to a traditional 75 W bulb, it offers the perfect amount of tunable white light to fill any area in your home.
Current price is $44.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112