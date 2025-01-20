*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Being ceiling light black
Illuminate your home with the Philips Hue Being ceiling light, which features a sleek style in black, and 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light. This smart fixture offers a diffused shade, projecting a halo of soft light onto the ceiling which is perfect for bedrooms, hallways, and entryways. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home
$219.99
Included in Bright Days: 35% off Shop sale
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White and color ambiance
Infuse Hue ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$249.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Color light
$59.99
$41.99
White and color ambiance
Slim Downlight 6 inch
- Integrated LED
- Thin profile for low ceilings
- Bluetooth control via app
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$69.99
$48.99
White ambiance
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$229.99
White ambiance
Enrave large ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$279.99
White and color ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$249.99
White and color ambiance
Centris 2-spot ceiling light
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$339.99
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.