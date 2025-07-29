*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Being ceiling light
With its unique aluminum accents, the Being pendant light adds modern design as well as warm to cool white light to any space. Connect it to the Hue Bridge and control it your way.
Current price is $199.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Aluminum
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
aluminum
Material
Metal