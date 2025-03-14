Support
Close up of front of Hue Outdoor sensor

Outdoor sensor

Control your outdoor lights automatically with a Philips Hue outdoor sensor. Place the battery-powered, completely wireless sensor anywhere — and then simply walk by to trigger your lights.  

Find your product manual

Let movement light your space

Trigger your smart lights with Philips Hue motion sensors. Place anywhere wirelessly using a magnetic mount or a single screw.

Get ultimate control with the app  

 Use the Hue app to customize your motion sensor and personalize your settings based on the time of day. 

Hue app for motion sensor

Program to your personal schedule

Set your lights to turn on bright and cool in the morning. In the evenings, trigger low golden tones — it's up to you what they do.

Using Hue lights for Yoga

Control your way

Philips Hue accessories are versatile: set up, program, and use exactly how you want. 

Adjust sensitivity

Use the Hue app to customize your motion sensor and personalize your settings based on the time of day. 

Controlling Sensors with app

Where to put motion sensors

Questions & answers

