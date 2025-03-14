Trigger your smart lights with Philips Hue motion sensors. Place anywhere wirelessly using a magnetic mount or a single screw.
- Works in every home
- No wires, mount anywhere
- Easy to install yourself
Outdoor sensor
Control your outdoor lights automatically with a Philips Hue outdoor sensor. Place the battery-powered, completely wireless sensor anywhere — and then simply walk by to trigger your lights.
Indoor/Outdoor
Amount
$49.99
Product highlights
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Weatherproof
- Automates your lights
Get ultimate control with the app
Use the Hue app to customize your motion sensor and personalize your settings based on the time of day.
Program to your personal schedule
Set your lights to turn on bright and cool in the morning. In the evenings, trigger low golden tones — it's up to you what they do.
Control your way
Philips Hue accessories are versatile: set up, program, and use exactly how you want.
Adjust sensitivity
Where to put motion sensors
Questions & answers
What do I need to use a Hue motion sensor?
Can I customize how my lights turn on when triggered by a Hue motion sensor?
Do I need to connect electrical wires to install the motion sensor and outdoor sensor?
Where should I place my Hue motion sensor?
How many Philips Hue lights can I control with the Philips Hue indoor motion sensor?
How weatherproof is the outdoor sensor?
