Support
Close up of front of Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension

Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension

Line your stairways, cabinets, shelving, or furniture with this powerful blend of colorful light. With the 80-inch ambiance gradient lightstrip and a 40-inch extension, the possibilities are endless!

$274.98

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • Shines multiple colors of light at once
  • extension included
  • Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space.

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.

Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

Specifications

Product information

Amount

2

Technical specifications

1x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
1x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

Bundles you might like

Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension + Bridge

Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension + Bridge

$340.97

Sale
Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + Bridge

Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + Bridge

$263.98

$242.86

Shop Bridge bundles

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay