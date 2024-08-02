*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension
Line your stairways, cabinets, shelving, or furniture with this powerful blend of colorful light. With the 80-inch ambiance gradient lightstrip and a 40-inch extension, the possibilities are endless!
$274.98
Product highlights
- Shines multiple colors of light at once
- extension included
- Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space.Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch
Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch
Specifications
Product information
Amount
2
Technical specifications
