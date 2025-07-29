*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Candle - E12 smart bulb - (2-pack)
Add a Philips Hue white ambiance candle to your system and enhance your home with shades of white lights. With a range from warm white to cool daylight, this bulb helps you to wake up, relax, read, concentrate or energize.
Current price is $49.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bridge required
- 2 x E12 bulb
- Shades of white (2200-6500K)
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
39x114