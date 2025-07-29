*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
Get cool light, warm light, and all the shades in between with starter kit E26 smart LED bulb. Equivalent to a traditional 75 W bulb, it offers the perfect amount of tunable white light to fill any area of your home.
Fitting
Light color
Shape
Model
Pack
Current price is $131.99
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112