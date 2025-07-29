Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Get cool light, warm light, and all the shades in between with starter kit E26 smart LED bulb. Equivalent to a traditional 75 W bulb, it offers the perfect amount of tunable white light to fill any area of your home.

Fitting

Light color

Shape

Model

Pack

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Up to 1100 lumens*
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Hue Bridge included
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62x112

Design and finishing

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay