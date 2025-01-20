Support
Close up of front of Hue White PAR38 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

PAR38 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Get brilliant white light for your outdoor spaces to enhance your feeling of security. Illuminate your front porch, patio, and walkways with this outdoor PAR38 smart bulb.

$69.99

Product highlights
  • Bright white light
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
  • Weatherproof
Away-from-home smart light control

The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

Come home to a house filled with light

Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.

Make it look like you're home with smart lights

Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.

Sync your smart lights to sunrise and sunset

Coordinate your smart lights with the sun or ensure you get more light out of your day. Set timers to turn your lights on and off whenever you'd like, or simply sync your lights with the sunrise or sunset.

Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control

This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately

Control lights with your voice

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

