*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
Enjoy relaxing and energizing scenes or create your own routines right out of the box with the Hue White ambiance starter kit. Includes Hue Bridge, 4 standard E26 smart bulbs that offer the full spectrum of white light, from cool to warm. As bright as a 75 W bulb.
Current price is $119.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112