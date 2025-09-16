Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Centris 2-spot ceiling light

Exclusive

Centris 2-spot ceiling light

Get both functional and mood lighting in a single fixture. The black Centris has a fixed ceiling light and two spotlights that can be angled individually. Set each light in the fixture to any of millions of colors for a truly unique look.

Light color

Shape

Color

Temporarily out of stock

Want to know when it’s back?

Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual
image by anonymous containing Furniture, Purple, Light, Chair, Interior design

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by anonymous containing Furniture, Purple, Light, Chair, Interior design

@airtibo

image by anonymous containing Plant, Furniture, Table, Chair, Lighting

@ingbertsen

image by stadtwohnung_

@stadtwohnung_

Decorative, versatile, and powerful

Illuminate the whole room while simultaneously highlighting its special features with a ceiling light that offers individually adjustable spotlights.

A collection of smart ceiling lights in black and white, featuring adjustable spotlights and linear design, shown on a plain background.

Customize your lights with the Hue app

Create a personalized lighting atmosphere by changing brightness, colors, or white tones of each individual light in the Hue app.

Customize your lights with the Hue app

Go hands-free

Set the Centris ceiling spot light with your voice using smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

Couple entering home

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.

Enhanced control

Use one of Philips Hue's smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor, to control the Centris ceiling spot light.

Philips Hue smart accesories
Easy to mount instructions

Easy to mount

With its specially designed installation system, the Centris ceiling spot light can be quickly and easily mounted to the ceiling.

Adjustable individual lights

Adjust each light individually

Not only can you set each spotlight to its own color, you can rotate them 350 degrees to shine the light exactly where you want it.

Questions & answers

How is the Centris different from a traditional ceiling light?

What do I need to use the Centris?

Is it possible to control each light on the Centris individually?

Can I change the position of the spotlights in the Centris?

How many electrical contacts do I need to power the Centris?

Philips Hue product family

Don't see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay