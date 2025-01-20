*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Centris 2-spot ceiling light
Get both functional and mood lighting in a single fixture. The white Centris has a fixed ceiling light and two spot lights that can be angled individually. Set each light in the fixture to any of millions of colors for a truly unique look.
Product highlights
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Mix functional and mood lighting with one fixture
The Philips Hue Centris blends function with aesthetics in a ceiling light that combines a central fixture with spot lights that can be individually angled to highlight different parts of the room. Set the Centris to one of millions of colors or any shade of warm-to-cool white light — or set each light in the lamp to its own individual shade for a livelier look.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
Yes
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Beam angle
40 degree(s)
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Type
Recessed Spot Light
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677589431
Net weight
1.84 kg
Gross weight
2.51 kg
Height
151 mm
Length
505 mm
Width
205 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003813001
Product dimensions and weight
Height
6 inch
Length
20 inch
Width
8 inch
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,730 lm
Bulb technology
LED
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Number of bulbs 2
2
Wattage bulb included 2
4.7 W
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Energy class included light source
E
Fitting/cap
GU10
Wattage bulb included
40
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class I - Earthed
Number of light sources
1
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available