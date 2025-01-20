Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Centris 2-spot ceiling light

Centris 2-spot ceiling light

Get both functional and mood lighting in a single fixture. The white Centris has a fixed ceiling light and two spot lights that can be angled individually. Set each light in the fixture to any of millions of colors for a truly unique look.

Product highlights

  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

The Philips Hue Centris blends function with aesthetics in a ceiling light that combines a central fixture with spot lights that can be individually angled to highlight different parts of the room. Set the Centris to one of millions of colors or any shade of warm-to-cool white light — or set each light in the lamp to its own individual shade for a livelier look.

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable spot head

Yes

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Beam angle

40 degree(s)

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Type

Recessed Spot Light

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

046677589431

Net weight

1.84 kg

Gross weight

2.51 kg

Height

151 mm

Length

505 mm

Width

205 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003813001

Product dimensions and weight

Height

6 inch

Length

20 inch

Width

8 inch

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,730 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Number of bulbs 2

2

Wattage bulb included 2

4.7 W

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

E

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

40

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I - Earthed

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

