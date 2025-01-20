*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
Designed for larger areas such as the bedroom, the medium Enrave ceiling lamp in white casts a subtle glow against the ceiling and powerful light downwards. This fixture offers warm-to-cool white light and a unique, contemporary look.
$229.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Designed for ceiling
- Control lights with app or voice
White and color ambiance
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set up hands-free voice control
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp with simple voice commands.
Set the right mood with warm-to-cool white light
Choose from over 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambiance in your home for each activity and time of day. Use bright, white light each morning to start the day energized and alert, or match your evening wind-down routine with a dim golden glow.