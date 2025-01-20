Signe gradient lamps use gradient technology — which blends multiple colors of light in a single fixture — for a truly unique look.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Signe gradient table lamp
Not only does the gradient Signe table lamp blend in seamlessly with your home decor thanks to its slim, stylish white design, but it also blends multiple colors together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.
Color
Type
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Blends white and colored light
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Control lights with app or voice
Minimal design, maximum light
The slender, unassuming design of Signe gradient lamps hides a secret: its brilliant blend of colorful light.
Customize with the Hue app
Control your Signe gradient lamps with your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.
Go hands-free with voice
Use simple voice commands to control Signe gradient lamps with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your Signe gradient lamps.
Add accessories
Create the ultimate convenience by adding easy-to-use accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensors to your setup.
Seamlessly blend colors
Effects mimic the natural world
Let the colors of the light slowly change, mimicking the gentle glow of candlelight or a roaring fireplace.
Light that's made to last
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
What's the difference between the original Signe lamps and the Signe gradient lamps?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to control the Signe gradient lamps?
Can I use Signe gradient lamps in an Entertainment area?
Can I use Signe gradient lamps with other Philips Hue lights?
What does "gradient" mean?
How many lights do Signe gradient lamps appear as in the Hue app?
How do dynamic scenes work on gradient lights?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.