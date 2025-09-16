Illuminate the whole room while simultaneously highlighting its special features with a ceiling light that offers individually adjustable spotlights.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Exclusive
Centris 4-spot ceiling light
Get both functional and mood lighting in a single fixture. The black Centris has a fixed ceiling light and four spotlights that can be angled individually. Set each light in the fixture to any of millions of colors for a truly unique look.
Light color
Shape
Color
Product highlights
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Lighting Inspiration
Decorative, versatile, and powerful
Customize your lights with the Hue app
Create a personalized lighting atmosphere by changing brightness, colors, or white tones of each individual light in the Hue app.
Go hands-free
Set the Centris ceiling spot light with your voice using smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Enhanced control
Use one of Philips Hue's smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor, to control the Centris ceiling spot light.
Easy to mount
With its specially designed installation system, the Centris ceiling spot light can be quickly and easily mounted to the ceiling.
Adjust each light individually
Not only can you set each spotlight to its own color, you can rotate them 350 degrees to shine the light exactly where you want it.
Questions & answers
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.