*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Ensis pendant light
Form and function in one slim, sleek fixture. Shine any color of light upwards against the ceiling, and another downward for the perfect combination of functional and mood lighting.
$479.99
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Up-and-down light sources
- Control each light individually
- White and color light
- 5400 lumens
- Matte black finish
White and color ambiance
Flourish pendant light
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$379.99
Bright Days 35% off
White and color ambiance
Infuse Hue ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$249.99
Bright Days 35% off
White ambiance
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$229.99
White ambiance
Enrave large ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$279.99
Bright Days 35% off
White and color ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$249.99