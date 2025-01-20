Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Ensis pendant light

Ensis pendant light

Form and function in one slim, sleek fixture. Shine any color of light upwards against the ceiling, and another downward for the perfect combination of functional and mood lighting.

$479.99

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
  • Up-and-down light sources
  • Control each light individually
  • White and color light
  • 5400 lumens
  • Matte black finish
View all product specs
Find your product manual

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay