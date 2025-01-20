*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
- Works in every outdoor space
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Amarant linear outdoor light
Wash large expanses of your outdoor spaces, such as fences, walls, and hedges, with white and color light. Part of the LowVolt system, the Amarant linear spotlight connects to a Philips Hue power supply unit and can even be connected to one another, creating a continuous wall of light. Power supply unit not included.
$179.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- White and color light
- 1400 lumens
Connect multiple lights
Thanks to its LowVolt design, the Amarant connects to a single power supply unit. Once you have one set up, you can connect multiple linear spotlights to the first, creating a daisy chain of lights.
A wash of colorful light
The built-in metal shield directs light upwards and out, creating an even spread of light across large surfaces — and eliminating harsh glare. The Amarant is best for large walls, fences, or hedges that span a large length of your yard.
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Special light for special occasions
Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Whether it's a cozy dinner on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or party in the backyard, you can add a touch of magic to every get-together with Philips Hue. Create colorful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.
Weatherproof outdoor light fixture
The smart light fixture is designed especially for outdoor use and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure that it can withstand all weather. It is UL Wet Location rated, meaning that it will hold up against even the worst rainstorms.