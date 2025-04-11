Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

Bring smart light anywhere you want with this portable smart lamp in white. Rated for outdoor use and featuring a sage green silicone grip, it's easy to carry where you need light most, such as inside to read or outside for dinner.

Base color

Grip color

Product highlights
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Smart battery system
  • White and color light
  • 370 lumen
Find your product manual

Carry light anywhere

Bring the Go portable table lamp where you need light most, such as inside to read or outside to illuminate a dinner party.

Customize with the Hue app

Control your Go lamp with your smartphone or tablet using the Hue app. 

Hand holding mobile phone displaying Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Use your voice to control your Go portable lamp by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant.

Hand pressing Hue dimmer switch

Control your way

Use the on-product control button, the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your lamp.

Add accessories

Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Side table with smart speaker with red and blue smart lighting
portable go dynamic effects

Dynamic lighting effects

Use the on-product button to cycle through special light effects, such as a candlelight glow with Cozy candle. 

portable go battery life

Smart battery management

Press and hold the button to put it in standby mode, saving battery life. If the lamp is off its charging base for longer than 12 hours, it’ll go into battery save mode — wake it up by long pressing the button again.

Extended PDP spare parts

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Questions & answers

Can I switch from controlling the Go portable table lamp via my Hue Bridge to controlling it via Bluetooth if I take it outside of my home?

Can I take the silicone grip off of the Go portable table lamp?

What colors and scenes can I set with the button on the Go portable table lamp?

What is the transparent edge of the Go portable table lamp for?

How large of an area can the Go portable table lamp illuminate?

What is the difference between standby and sleep mode?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

