*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
Simply plug in and get the style of the Lily spot with a larger, more powerful light still in a low-voltage fixture. Use the hood to reduce glare, whether using white light or one of 16 million colors. The base unit provides 1 spotlight and all cables / power supply you need to get started.
Current price is $149.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED Integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Aluminium