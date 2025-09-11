Support
Round recessed ceiling light with a white matte finish and a pink illuminated center, compact design, no visible switches or ports.

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Flood the room in color! These recessed downlights fit 4-inch ceiling holes. Bright and colorful, these lights are the perfect way to decorate your space. Can not included.

Amount

Holiday sale

Holiday sale: Buy 2 or more, 30% off Shop sale

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • Fits 4-inch holes
  • Includes E26 socket adapter
  • 850 lumens
  • Color light
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Frequently bought together

Holiday sale
Slim Downlight 6 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$76.99

Temporarily out of stock

Holiday sale
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Hue White ambiance

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Warm-to-cool white light

$54.99

Holiday sale
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$30.99

Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$98.99

Holiday sale
Datura Ceiling Light

Hue White and color ambiance

Datura Ceiling Light

Two separate color lights
⌀15.12 inch
Up to 3000 lumens
Aluminum profile

$329.99

Holiday sale
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Color light

$65.99

Temporarily out of stock

Holiday sale
Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Accessory

Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$54.99

Holiday sale
Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$54.99

Holiday sale
60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Hue White and color ambiance

60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$147.99

$125.79

Holiday sale
Solo lightstrip 10 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 10 feet

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 ft

$76.99

Holiday sale
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$48.99

Holiday sale
Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Hue White and color ambiance

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$186.99

Holiday sale
Hue Tap Switch Mini Black

Accessory

Hue Tap Switch Mini Black

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$54.99

Holiday sale
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$59.99

Holiday sale
Datura Ceiling Light

Hue White and color ambiance

Datura Ceiling Light

Two separate color lights
⌀60 cm
Up to 4850 lumens
Aluminum profile

$439.99

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by thejokerhaha13 containing Furniture, Table, Plant, Countertop, Cabinetry

@thejokerhaha13

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay