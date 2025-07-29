*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Signe table light
Add a splash of color to a wall or create an ambient glow with this sleek table lamp. Emits any tone of white as well as 16 million colors. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features.
Product highlights
- Integrated LED
- Aluminum
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
aluminum
Material
Aluminium