*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)
Control your Philips Hue white lights from anywhere in the world, as long as you have internet. Or automate your lights to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not. Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Assistant. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 2 x E26 bulb
- Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110