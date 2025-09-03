Ultimate, effortless control

Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene, set mood-matching effects, or simply control your strip lights — do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate strip lights with all Philips Hue lamps, bulbs, and smart controls with a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.