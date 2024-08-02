Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube large)
This wall track lighting kit in black includes one large gradient light tube, two 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create a straight line.
Current price is $615.95
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- 1 light tube large, 1840 lm @2700k
- Takes up 29.5 wattage from power supply unit
- 78.9 inch
- Designed for walls
- Includes everything you need
In this bundle
1 x Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and plugs into a wall outlet. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
2 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
This 39.4 inch rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 39.4 inch
1 x Hue Perifo straight connector
Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in black. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo straight connector
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo gradient light tube large
With a large gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colors to a larger part of your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo gradient light tube large
Specifications
