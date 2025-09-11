Support
Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Flux strip light 10ft

Flux strip light 10ft

The Flux strip light brings a fine line of light for washing indoor spaces with a consistent gradient of colors thanks to Chromasync™ precision color blending. Illuminate corners with the purest tones of white with dedicated white and warm LEDs. Use the Flux strip light behind TV cabinets, around bed corners, and along bookcases to add soft, indirect light to match any mood. Enjoy flexible installation — cut, reuse, and extend to tailor the strip light to fit any space. Get total control, customization, and personalized light scenes with the award-winning Hue app and voice control.

Product highlights

  • Customizable scenes and effects
  • Chromasync™ precision color blending
  • Bright, true white light
  • 1200 lumens
  • Cuttable, extendable, and reusable
Find your product manual

Ultimate, effortless control

Ultimate, effortless control

Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene, set mood-matching effects, or simply control your strip lights — do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate strip lights with all Philips Hue lamps, bulbs, and smart controls with a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.

Superior light, made to be seen

Superior light, made to be seen

The OmniGlow strip light brings the best-in-class lighting experience. Get the most consistent, uniform line of light with OmniGlow technology and a diffused sleeve that hides LED 'spots'. OmniGlow is bold enough to shine as direct lighting, becoming the centerpiece of your room's design. Its superior lumen output makes it perfect for task lighting, while its micro LEDs based on CSP (chip-scale-package) ensure ultra-smooth and natural dynamic effects guaranteed to make any indoor space extra immersive.

Brighter and whiter than ever

Brighter and whiter than ever

Make every corner brilliant with bright, ultra-bright, and True White light. Designed with dedicated white and warm white LEDs, these strip lights deliver the purest, clearest white tones. And with an ultra-bright output of up to 6000 lumens, you’ll also enjoy powerful wall washing or functional lighting, helping you focus on tasks or get on with daily activities.

Decorate and elevate any indoor space

Decorate and elevate any indoor space

Choose from colorful mood-matching or true white tones of light to create the perfect ambiance with a diffused glow that washes your walls, floors, and ceilings. Chomasync™ technology brings precision and consistent color blending to create seamless gradients of color in every corner. Personalize your space with beautiful light scenes and dynamic effects to match every mood and occasion. Cut them to fit anywhere — from corners to walls, and ceilings to stairs.

