July 8, 2025

Hue app 5.46

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

June 25, 2025

Hue app 5.45

Added support for recently launched products like the Hue Play wall washer, the new smart button, and the white versions of the Xamento and Adore recessed spots

Now you can use Alexa to control multiple bridges in your home. To enable this, first go to your smart home settings to relink the skill. All your automations and devices will remain intact after the relink.

June 18, 2025

Hue app 5.44

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

May 27, 2025

Hue app 5.43

Lights, camera… action! Did you know you can use your camera to control your lights when it detects motion? Now you can configure this even while initially onboarding the camera.

Ever wondered why sometimes you can’t find some scenes when configuring your switches or sensors? From now on we will automatically suggest creating a zone to avoid missing these scenes. You can always hide these new zones by editing your home dashboard.

May 14, 2025

Hue app 5.42

Keep accidentally turning off all the lights and leaving others in the dark? You can now hide the Home on/off switch. Go to Settings -> App preferences to make the change.

Creating Scenes just got easier. Open a Room or Zone, tap the plus (+) icon, and explore the Scene Gallery, create your own, or reuse all your favorite Scenes - even from other rooms.

April 15, 2025

Hue app 5.40

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 1, 2025

Hue app 5.39

Embrace the season with 8 spring-themed light scenes. Find them in the Hue scene gallery!

March 18, 2025

Hue app 5.38

Expand your home lighting effortlessly! Scan QR codes to add multiple devices to a room in one go, with guided setup. Supports Hue bridges, lights, switches, sensors, smart plugs, cameras, and sync boxes.

Find all your products categorized under Settings > Devices. Tap the plus (+) icon to add devices.

Rearrange multiple Bridges, by tapping Settings > Bridges, and drag and drop.

When you add All-day scenes from the scene gallery, we'll automatically group the associated scenes for you.

March 4, 2025

Hue app 5.37

Record video clips manually! Open your camera’s live view and tap the record icon to start recording the clip, and then tap it again to stop.

Have multiple Bridges? You can now organize your Home tab by Bridge and show the Bridge names as headings. Tap the three dots (…) icon, tap Edit Home tab, and then tap the Bridge names icon to try it out.

If you have a Bluetooth setup, you can now change the icon of each light: tap the light card, tap the three dots (…) icon, and tap Light settings.

February 18, 2025

Hue app 5.36

Want to organize your scenes even more? You can now move your grouped scenes to a new group, or ungroup them. Just tap the three dots icon in any Room to start some serious scene organization.

January 22, 2025

Hue app 5.34

Schedule your security system to arm and disarm automatically. Open the Automations tab, tap the plus (+) icon, and scroll down to find Arming schedule now!

Split view: Access more of your app at once with this handy new view for those with foldable phones.

January 7, 2025

Hue app 5.33

You can now customize the number of colors your gradient light displays while in Scattered mode. To try it out, tap the light card, tap the Style icon, and tap each color to remove it, or tap the plus icon (+) to add more.

December 10, 2024

Hue app 5.32

Consolidate multiple Bridges into a single Home and see all Rooms and Zones in the Home tab. Tap the banner in the Settings tab.

We just added two new All-day scenes that automatically cycle from one scene to another throughout a 24-hour period, and you can use any scenes you like.

Check out the updated Holiday category in the scene gallery.

Early access feature: Give Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings access to your Hue Secure camera’s live view so it can be displayed on connected devices.

November 27, 2024

Hue app 5.31

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

November 19, 2024

Hue app 5.30

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

October 29, 2024

Hue app 5.29

For privacy reasons, your camera’s snapshot is now blurred while the app establishes the connection with your camera.

Your camera’s Wi-Fi signal strength is now visible in both its snapshot in the Security Center and Live view.

October 15, 2024

Hue app 5.28

Four brand-new Effects are coming straight to your app. Open a light and tap the Effects icon to play with Cosmos, Underwater, Enchant, and Sunbeam.

Speaking of Effects, you can now also customize any of them — both existing or new — by changing their intensity (i.e., brightness and speed) and base color.

The Scattered style is now available on all gradient lights! Set a scene on a gradient light and tap the Style icon to test it out.

October 3, 2024

Hue app 5.27

Do not disturb! Used with sensors, cameras, and device groups, this setting won’t allow a device to change lights that are already on.

Program any Hue or Friends of Hue switch to start/stop a Timer or Mimic presence automation.

September 18, 2024

Hue app 5.26

Optimize your Secure camera’s battery: go to each camera’s settings and tap Battery life.

Camera live view now shows its Wi-Fi signal strength.

September 4, 2024

Hue app 5.25

You’ll now only receive one push notification per video clip — even if there are multiple objects (e.g., person, animal, vehicle, or package) in the clip. Better yet? The notification will update based on the most notable object the camera detects.

August 20, 2024

Hue app 5.24



Added a fix for users experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues.

August 6th, 2024

Hue app 5.23

You can now start and stop the Go to sleep automation from your Hue dimmer switches and smart buttons.

You can now search for Rooms, Zones, lights, and scenes from the Home tab.

You can now quickly change from Armed: Away to Armed: Home directly from the Security Card or from the Security Center.



July 23, 2024

Hue app 5.22

You can now set your cameras or sensors to trigger an alarm automatically! If you have a camera with a Secure plan, you can even choose which type of motion — a person, animal, vehicle, or package — triggers an alarm with advanced, AI-powered alerts.

July 9, 2024

Hue app 5.21

Ready for race day? So are we — so much so that we just added 7 new scenes to a new Race Day category in the Hue scene gallery. Vroom vroom!

Check out the new Daily category for six brand-new scenes to use all day long — from Arise to Nighttime.

Take a snapshot of your live view and save it to your device’s photo library using the download icon.

You can now hide a Room or Zone: tap the three dots icon (...), tap Edit, select one or more Rooms or Zones, and then tap Hide.

Added support for Tap dial switch, wall switch module, Tap, and Friends of Hue switches to trigger a Go to sleep automation.

June 18, 2024

Hue app 5.19

Introducing device groups! This allows a group of indoor/outdoor motion sensors and cameras to have the same behavior, so you can cover large or unusually shaped spaces. Replaces the Hue Labs “Sensor Couple” formula.

The scene gallery just got smarter: every time you set a scene in a Room or Zone, it’s now mapped to the lights in the space and what they’re used for (you can find this in each light’s settings). All together now: oooh!

Go to sleep automations can now have a Sunset style, which mimics the colors of the setting sun. Getting sleepy yet?

In addition to starting a Go to sleep automation in the app, you can now start one by pressing a button, either on a Hue switch or an iOS widget.

Three new effects — Sparkle, Glisten, and Opal — are now available on all lights compatible with effects.

Added support for the Twilight sleep and wake up light, the Solo lightstrip, and additional Lightguide shapes.

May 28, 2024

Hue app 5.18

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

May 14, 2024

Hue app 5.17

Got a lot of Rooms and Zones? Change the size of their cards so you can see more of them on your screen! From the Home tab, tap the three dots (…) icon, tap Edit Home tab, tap Cards, and then Done.



In this compact view, you can quickly change the brightness of a Room or Zone by tapping and holding its card and dragging up or down.

April 30, 2024

Hue app 5.16

Rearrange your cameras in the Security Center! Just drag and drop them into the order you want.

When editing a Room or Zone, you can now select multiple lights at once to change their Power on behavior.

April 16, 2024

Hue app 5.15

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 2, 2024

Hue app 5.14

Friends of Hue switches got smarter: You can now use Time-based light, Scene cycle mode, the Natural light scene, and more.



Save scene changes with a tap. Instead of tapping the pencil icon to edit, you can now simply adjust any light from the Room or Zone — and then edit the entire scene in which it’s active. Tap Save in the top left to save as a new scene or save the changes to your original scene.

March 19, 2024

Hue app 5.13

Tap switches just got smarter! You'll now get access to Time-based light, Scene cycle mode, the Natural light scene, turning lights on/off, and more.

There are now even more scenes in the energy-saving category of the scene gallery.

Don’t miss out on Prism! This effect cycles your lights through the colors of the rainbow for an awe-inspiring effect. In the app, tap a color light’s card and tap the effects icon to try it out.

March 11, 2024

Hue app 5.12

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

February 20, 2024

Hue app 5.11

Added support for the Dymera wall light. Made to be used indoors or outside with two individually controllable lights that shine both up and down, it also brings with it a unique method of control. Tap on its light card, and you’ll see it split in two, letting you control both of its lights individually (or together!).

February 9, 2024

Hue app 5.10

Philips Hue Secure: You can now disable notifications — but keep recording events to the timeline — when your system is armed.

Valentine’s Day scenes: Want to...set the mood? Browse the Romantic category, with scenes designed for date night. After Valentine's Day, you can still find them with the search function in the scene gallery.

January 23, 2024

Hue app 5.9

The Tap dial switch now lets you choose what you want to do when you press and hold each of its four buttons: nothing, turn off the selected Rooms/Zone, or turn off your entire home.

January 16, 2024

Hue app 5.8

Start Mimic presence automatically when you arm your home. Set it up in Settings > Security .

> . Filter your video clips in the Security Center’s timeline. Select person, vehicle, animal, package, or other.

Organize your scenes into groups for easy access. Open a Room, tap the three dots (...) icon, and select Edit Room/Zone.

Move, delete, and sort your lights easily from the Edit Room screen.

Wall switch modules got smarter! You now have access to Time-based light, the Natural light scene, and more.

December 12, 2023

Hue app 5.6

The Winter holidays scene category in the scene gallery is back! Deck your home’s halls with these scenes specially curated for the season — some of them even feature effects, such as Candle or Prism.

November 28, 2023

Hue app 5.5

You can now customize your dimmer switches and smart buttons with up to 10 different time slots, your choice of up to 10 scenes to cycle through, the Natural light scene, and more for even more control. Go to Settings > Accessories in the app to set it up.

November 14, 2023

Hue app 5.4

You can now filter your timeline in the Security Center by date, device, or both.

You can now tap a push notification from your Secure camera to go directly to the video clip in your timeline.

Additional support for the Secure battery camera.



November 8, 2023

Hue app 5.3.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements



October 16, 2023

Hue app 5.2

Added support for Philips Hue Secure cameras.

Halloween scenes are back! Plus, some of them now feature effects for an extra-spooky feel.

October 3, 2023

Hue app 5.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 11, 2023

Hue app 5.0

New to Philips Hue: Secure! Check out the Security Center on the Home tab for new home security features: Arm and disarm the system Receive push notifications when an indoor motion sensor or Secure contact sensor detects activity View a timeline of the events that occurred while the system was armed Trigger alarms from the app that flash the lights Call local emergency services of a trusted contact with a tap in the app

Support for the new Secure contact sensor

August 23, 2023

Hue app 4.49

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

August 9, 2023

Hue app 4.48

Your motion sensors just got smarter! They’ll now have up to 10 time slots for light behaviors, access to the Natural light scene, and even better performance.

You can now edit your Natural Light scene to transition faster or slower between timeslots.

July 26, 2023

Hue app 4.47

Love syncing your lights with the content on your screen, but feel like one is just too bright? Use the new Brightness balancer to adjust the maximum brightness of each light in your Entertainment area to get the perfect syncing experience for you. Find it in Settings > Entertainment areas!

July 11, 2023

Hue app 4.46

You can now set the Natural light scene to automatically adjust to your local sunset time. To try it out, tap the pencil icon next to your Natural light scene, and then set Auto-adjust to Sunset.

June 13, 2023

Hue app 4.44

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

June 1, 2023

Hue app 4.43

You can now invite users to your Philips Hue Home with an invitation link. In your Philips Hue account, go to Manage members > Add new member to send a link.

May 16, 2023

Hue app 4.42

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 18, 2023

Hue app 4.40

You can now stay up to date with our latest and greatest — or just browse the collection — in the new Latest products section of the Explore tab.



April 4, 2023

Hue app 4.39

As the weather starts to change, so does the Hue scene gallery! We've got 10 new scenes to help you usher in the changing of the seasons. Find them in the Pure, Cozy, and Dreamy categories.

March 7, 2023

Hue app 4.37

You can now set up Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice commands for the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box in the Phillips Hue app.

February 14, 2023

Hue app 4.36

You can now choose to set your lights to the Natural light 24-hour scene in your Coming home and Custom automations, as well as when you set up a timer.

February 8, 2023

Hue app 4.35

You can now organize scenes by grouping them together in your Room or Zone. Drag one scene on top of another one to create a group for easier access to your favorites.



Sunset allure, a brand-new scene, was added to the Romantic category of the Hue scene gallery.



Speaking of Romantic scenes, if you’ve got a compatible light in your setup, the City of love scene now plays the candle effect on it, while the Ruby romance scene plays the fireplace effect. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!



Tuesday, January 24, 2022

Hue app 4.34

You can now search “energy saving” in the Hue scene gallery to see our most energy efficient scenes! Try it out to set the mood — and save some energy.

Tuesday, January 10, 2022

Hue app 4.33

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

December 13, 2022

Hue app 4.32

Nutcracker, Jolly, and Snow sparkle have joined our other Holiday scenes in the Hue scene gallery — and were specially made to make this season more magical than ever.

Dynamic scenes just got even smarter! When you edit a scene and set a light to a shade of warm-to-cool white, that light will be excluded from the dynamic scene.

You can now use the Mirror style on gradient lights, which makes either end of the light identical with a gradient of color in the middle. Tap a light card in a Room or Zone, and then tap on the style icon next to the brightness slider.

November 29, 2022

Hue app 4.31

The Sync tab now allows you to control your Hue sync box, along with Spotify. Two ways to sync, one tab! Note: to set up voice control, you’ll need to use the original Hue Sync mobile app for the time being.

November 15, 2022

Hue app 4.30

Festavia string lights now offer the Sparkle effect and Scattered style to help you get the perfect look in your home for the holidays.

The new Rest light recipe gives you just the right light for going to bed. Find it in the Defaults category of the Hue scene gallery.

November 1, 2022

Hue app 4.29

Optimized the size of the app to make your updates download and install faster.

Check out Wellbeing in See what Hue can do. Find it in the Explore tab.

Find the right scene in the Hue scene gallery! The new search function lets you search by color, default dynamic speed, name, or category.

When you download the app for the first time, you'll now be asked to create an account if you don’t have one yet.

An easier sign-in experience! Sign in to your Hue account on multiple devices without needing to push the button on your Hue Bridge. This feature will roll out to users gradually in the coming weeks.

And...did you know that if you make a Hue account, you can control your lights from anywhere in the world?

October 4, 2022

Hue app 4.27

Test out the Tap dial switch right in the Hue app! Go to the Explore tab and tap on Demo mode to try.

September 20, 2022

Hue app 4.26

Check out the new Mimic presence automation! This automation turns your lights on and off at times you’d generally use them in the selected Rooms. It’s some extra peace of mind while you’re away from home. Find it in the Automations tab.

September 6, 2022

Hue app 4.25

Added support for the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC.

Introducing auto-play! Automatically make a scene play dynamically every time you set it — just tap the pencil icon next to an active scene card to enable it.

August 23, 2022

Hue app 4.24

You can now customize your Tap dial switch even more: set each of the buttons to trigger a specific scene depending on the time of the day.

Share your favorite scenes with friends and family! On the scene card, tap the three dots (…) icon, and then tap Share.

Have more than one Home? Switch between them even faster by long pressing the Home tab.

August 9, 2022

Hue app 4.23

Added four new richly colored scenes to the Luxurious category in the Hue scene gallery.

Added five scenes to the new Sunrise category of the Hue scene gallery.

You can now copy scenes to other Rooms or Zones — just tap the three dots icon (…) and choose Copy to...

Scene search is back! We had a little hiccup and had to remove it, but it’s now enabled again and ready to use.

July 19, 2022

Hue app 4.22

Create a new type of Entertainment area for PC gaming setups. Prep your battle stations!

You can now search the Hue scene gallery by name or category.

June 28, 2022

Hue app 4.21

You can now create a widget from the Settings tab of the Hue app as well as from the Home screen of your Android device.

June 21, 2022

Hue app 4.20

Wake up to the colors of the morning sun! You can now choose to set the Sunrise wake-up style in a Wake up automation. This setting was made specially for gradient products, but it works on all White ambiance or White and color ambiance lights.

You can now adjust how bright your lights are at the end of a Wake up automation.

Added support for the all-new Tap dial switch, which lets you set scenes in up to four Rooms or Zones.

Improved the accessories dashboard to make it faster and more reliable.

Tap the four cards in the See what Hue can do section of the Explore tab to learn more about how you can use Philips Hue.

May 30, 2022

Hue app 4.18

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 9, 2022

Hue app 4.17

Added 7 colorful scenes to the Party Vibes and Refreshing categories in the Hue scene gallery

Added demo mode in the Explore tab to let you virtually experience (and play with!) the full suite of smart lighting features

April 12, 2022

Hue app 4.16

Bug fixes and performance improvements

March 30, 2022

Hue app 4.15

Bug fixes and performance improvements

March 22, 2022

Hue Bluetooth app 1.36

Improved the update process for software on Bluetooth-capable lights

Added new scenes in the Futuristic, Lush, Romantic, and Holiday categories to the Hue scene gallery

As of this update, the Hue Bluetooth app requires Android 8 or higher

Bug fixes and performance improvements



March 15, 2022

Hue app 4.14

Improved the setup process for Amazon Alexa and Google Home for users with a Hue Bridge

Fixed a bug in which the on/off toggle for widgets didn't work

February 22, 2022

Hue app 4.13

New Philips Hue users can now use the Hue app to control their Bluetooth setup. If you already use the Hue Bluetooth app, keep using it for now — you'll be prompted to move to this app in a future app update.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

February 9, 2022

Hue app 4.12

Mimic the natural world with all-new effects! Use Candle for a soft, gentle glow or Fireplace for dancing flames. Compatible with newer-generation lights. Open a light in the app — you'll see the effects icon if it's compatible with effects.

We’ve added 6 new scenes to the new Romantic category in the Hue scene gallery — just in time for Valentine’s Day!



January 27, 2022

Hue app 4.11

We've got two new scene categories for you to explore:

Futuristic: Get an otherworldly look with scenes that flood your space with rich, saturated colors.

Lush: Vibrant, lively and bright. These scenes look great outside, but you can use them anywhere you like.



December 20, 2021

Hue app 4.10

Get ready for the holidays with 7 new holiday-themed light scenes. Find them in the Hue scene gallery!

The new Style setting in the Sync tab makes your Philips Hue + Spotify even more customizable. Choose Classic or the new Pulse option, which offers a totally different sync experience.

The redesigned Explore tab helps you get even more out of your smart lighting system.

December 2, 2021

Hue app 4.9

You can now set a timer to flash your lights when it ends by choosing “Flash lights” when you set it up

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Bluetooth app 1.35

Adding lights on Android 12 devices now only needs permission to find nearby devices instead of permission to use your location

Bug fixes and stability improvements

November 9, 2021

Hue app 4.8

Dynamic scenes changing too slowly? Each color scene in the Hue scene gallery now has its own default dynamic speed that’s based on the mood of the scene.

You can now adjust the speed at which the colors of a dynamic scene change. To change the speed temporarily, tap the three-dots icon next to the scene currently playing. To change the default speed of the scene, tap the pencil icon.

For our Turkish users, a special update: we’ve brought back all the Turkish translations in the app.

Hue Bluetooth 1.34

We’ve enabled dynamic transitions for all color scenes, whether they’re chosen from the Hue scene gallery or customized by you. Set a scene and tap the play button on the scene card to let your lights transition through the scene’s colors.

Dynamic scenes changing too slowly? Adjust the speed at which the colors change temporarily by tapping the three-dots icon next to the scene currently playing. To change the default speed of the scene, tap the pencil icon.

October 19, 2021

Hue app 4.7

We have some exciting new features in this update:

The Philips Hue + Spotify integration is now out of the early access stage and available for everyone.

All color scenes can now be played dynamically. Speed control will be available in a future update.

You can now select individual lights in all automations. Note that when you select individual lights, you can only set the default light recipes.

Various bug fixes, performance, and stability improvements

October 6, 2021

Hue app 4.6

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 21, 2021

Hue app 4.5

Customize your gradient lights the way you like! This update gives you complete control over your gradient lights:

Gradient lights now have three distinct icons on the color wheel, each corresponding to a different section of the light. Drag each icon to create new combinations of color.

In an Entertainment area, position your gradient lights not only by height and location but the way they’re directed at the TV.

Hue Bluetooth app 1.33

Customize your gradient lights the way you like! This update gives you complete control over your gradient lights: Gradient lights now have three distinct icons on the color wheel, each corresponding to a different section of the light. Drag each icon to create new combinations of color.

September 1, 2021

Hue app 4.4

Announcing two new features!



DYNAMIC SCENES : Let your Philips Hue lights cycle through different colors of any scene in the Hue scene gallery — just press the play button on the scene card! To enable, update your lights and make sure they’re connected to power.

: Let your Philips Hue lights cycle through different colors of any scene in the Hue scene gallery — just press the play button on the scene card! To enable, update your lights and make sure they’re connected to power. PHILIPS HUE + SPOTIFY: It’s the first deep lighting and music integration, matching your lights to any Spotify song. Enable early access: tap the “Turn on early access” button in the What’s new section of the Explore tab.

September 1, 2021

Hue Bluetooth app 1.32

Announcing dynamic scenes! Lights slowly transition through the colors of any scene in the Hue scene gallery

My scenes in the Hue scene gallery now lets you quickly store and set your favorite scenes

Tile view is now the default setting to optimize future improvements and features

You can now tap and hold an individual light to adjust its brightness

Enter Edit mode to change the order of your lights/scenes by selecting the three dots (…) icon

Improved the behaviors of the color picker

August 26, 2021

Hue app 4.3

This update brings both visual and functional improvements to the new app, thanks to your feedback:

Timers are back! The “blinking end state” will soon be reintroduced

The Hue scene gallery now has larger cards for a better overview

You can now reset an installed scene you’ve adjusted from the Hue scene gallery back to default settings

You can re-order scenes by tapping and dragging a scene

The color pickers have increased visibility and an improved color spectrum

Get information on how to switch between Hue Bridges in Settings

The “connecting” screen that appears when opening the app from the background has been improved

Multiple Play gradient lightstrips on the same Hue Bridge will now work independently from one another while syncing

And finally, we fixed some bugs

August 3, 2021

Hue app 4.2

This release includes a major upgrade to the underlying UI technology. This will improve performance and stability across all devices. We’ve also fixed some bugs and a couple of other improvements.

Timers are back! Find them in the Automations tab.

Fixed 10+ bugs

Upgraded the underlying UI technology, which should have a significant effect on performance, stability, and other UI related issues across all devices

Made it easier to enable Out of home control from the top of the settings menu

Fixed an unexpected behavior when grouping certain lights in the color picker

July 14, 2021

Hue app 4.1

In this update, we fixed bugs, improved performance, and released feature improvements:

Tap and hold a light to adjust brightness

Tap and hold a Room to reorder lights/scenes

Added scrolling to the Hue Bridge-switch screen

Made it easier to select and change the color of a single light

Improved automations display

Improved unselected lights display

Added off toggle to scene widgets

Fixed 20+ bugs

Improved performance

Fixed an issue with push linking

June 29, 2021

Hue app 4.0.2

In this update, we’ve fixed some bugs reported by users. Next, we’ll focus on performance improvements and expanding functionality.

Fixed 15+ bugs

Improved performance for lower end devices

Increased response times and improved the feedback for Widgets

Made Hue Labs easier to find by keeping the Other category in the Automations tab expanded by default

Fixed an issue where the push link screen could freeze

Fixed an issue where the remote access configuration could fail



June 3, 2021

Hue app 4.0

Rebuilt from the ground up, the new Philips Hue app features over 100 changes:

Improved performance and design

Tile view : See all lights and scenes together inside the Room and Zones screens.

: See all lights and scenes together inside the Room and Zones screens. Hue scene gallery : Discover Philips Hue scenes handcrafted by lighting designers.

: Discover Philips Hue scenes handcrafted by lighting designers. Routines are now automations : Get more advanced customization options.

: Get more advanced customization options. Multi-user geofencing: Coming home and Leaving home automations now check whether anyone is home.

See more in the app: Explore > What’s new

May 6, 2021

Hue Sync app 1.21

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

March 22, 2021

Hue app 3.48

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

March 3, 2021

Hue Sync app 1.20

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

February 18, 2021

Hue Bluetooth app 1.31

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 21, 2021

Hue app 3.46

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Bluetooth app 1.30



Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue sync app 1.19



Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 12, 2020

Hue sync app 1.16

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 30, 2020

Hue Bluetooth 1.27

Added a “Last on” option for the Power on behavior feature.

Fixed a connectivity issue with certain Huawei devices where users sometimes received a “connection failed” message when connecting Bluetooth lights.

Hue Bluetooth 1.26



Fixed an issue that caused the app to freeze or crash during startup.

October 15, 2020

Hue sync app 1.15

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 30, 2020

Hue Bluetooth app 1.24

Tile view is the new default, bringing your lights and scenes together on the home screen

Added language support for Czech

September 21, 2020

Hue app 3.43

This update features support for our new Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip

Hue sync app 1.14



Added language support for Czech, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Japanese and Korean

September 3, 2020

Hue app 3.42

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Bluetooth app 1.23



Various bug fixes and stability improvements

August 6, 2020

Hue Bluetooth app 1.22

Use the all-new Tile view! Switch to this view, now the default view for new users, in Advanced settings.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

July 27, 2020

Hue Sync app 1.12

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

June 29, 2020

Hue app 3.40

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Bluetooth app 1.20



Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Sync app 1.11

You can now change the brightness of the LED indicator on the front of the Hue sync box by navigating to the device settings in Settings > Hue sync boxes

June 22, 2020

Hue Bridge V1 1.2

With this update, the round-shaped Bridge v1 continues to work locally (without internet). The following changes are implemented:

Away-from-home control and Home & Away will no longer be supported.

Login functionality for your Hue account will no longer be supported

Third-party and partner functionalities, such as Google Voice and IFTTT, that are controlled via the cloud are no longer supported.

For more information, go to www.philips-hue.com/endofsupportpolicy

May 28, 2020

Hue Sync 1.9

Thanks for using Philips Hue! With this app update, you’ll get:

Support for Dolby Vision content

Support for HDR10+ content

An option under Advanced Settings to enhance Dolby Vision compatibility if you experience issues syncing Dolby Vision content

Beta support for voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts

Support for infrared (IR) remote controls

Hue app 3.39

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

May 14, 2020

Hue Sync app 1.8

Fixed an issue that caused the app to freeze during setup if the push-link button on the sync box wasn’t pressed fast enough.

Fixed an issue that caused the app to freeze during setup when connecting to a Wi-Fi network

May 7, 2020

Hue Bluetooth app 1.18

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 29, 2020

App 3.38

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 20, 2020

Hue Sync app 1.7

Fixed various issues with push linking during sync box setup

Fixed an issue that prevented users from pairing a sync box to a mobile device

Fixed an issue that prevented users from finishing setup while searching for a sync box

Added language support for UK English, Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish

April 6, 2020

App 3.37

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 2, 2020

Hue Bluetooth app 1.17

You can now move your favorite lights to the top of the All lights list. Tap and hold a light to drag it into a new position.

March 25, 2020

Hue Sync 1.6.1

Fixed an issue that prevented users from moving past the Bluetooth set up in the Hue Sync app.

March 23, 2020

Hue Sync 1.6

Improved security with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box by only allowing sync boxes to be discovered when phones are in closer proximity

February 27, 2020

App 3.36

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 23, 2020

App 3.35

This update brings some bug fixes and upgrades:

Fixed an issue that some scenes in a room were missing after upgrading from Hue Bridge v1 to Hue Bridge v2.

Fixed an issue where a Hue Bridge v2 is recognized as a Hue Bridge v1 causing the app to malfunction

Hue Sync 1.5

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 9, 2020

Hue Sync 1.4

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 7, 2020

App 3.34

Use Zones with Philips Hue accessories! Control Zones created in the Hue app with a Dimmer switch, Smart button, Motion sensor, and more.

Wondering if the batteries in your accessories are low? Check the accessory overview in the Hue app, which will tell you if the battery in your Philips Hue accessory needs to be replaced soon.

You can now turn your lights off and on with a single button press on your Tap switch by configuring the desired button to toggle the lights On/Off.

You can now configure and select individual lights to work with your accessories.

December 12, 2019

Hue Sync 1.3

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 28, 2019

Hue Sync 1.2

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 14, 2019

App 3.33

Added language support for Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.10

The Philips Hue Bluetooth app now always keeps you up to date. If you'd like to update your preferences, visit Settings > Messaging preferences in the app.

You can now rearrange your lights in the lights list in Settings > Manage lights.

Hue Sync 1.1

To ensure your Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is always up to date, this update introduces automatic updates. You can adjust this setting in Settings > Sync boxes.

The Hue Sync mobile app now lets you know that location services need to be enabled in order to find your sync box.

October 31, 2019

App 3.32

The Philips Hue app now always keeps you up to date. If you'd like to update your preferences, visit Settings > Advanced > Messaging preferences in the Hue app.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.9

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 17, 2019

App 3.31

You can now decide what your lights will do when you stop syncing with entertainment. Configure via Settings > Entertainment areas.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.8

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Hue Bridge V1 1.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 7, 2019

App 3.30

Want to personalize your Philips Hue Motion sensor even more? Now, you can set your lights to return to their previous state when no motion is detected, as well as configure separate day and night settings.

September 19, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.6

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 5, 2019

App 3.28

This update features support for our new products including our new Hue Filament bulbs, Hue Smart button, and Hue Smart plug. We’ve also fixed some bugs and improved stability of the app.

September 5, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.5

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 22, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.4

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 15, 2019

App 3.27

We have upgraded the entertainment experience! In the entertainment area setup you are now able to adjust the height of your lights. Simply tap the light to indicate its heights. Test it now in Hue Sync 1.3!

August 8, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.3

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 1, 2019

App 3.26

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 25, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.2

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 18, 2019

App 3.25

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 11, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.1

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 4, 2019

App 3.24

You can now select the icon of your Hue lights to match the type of your fixtures. This will help you to conveniently recognize your lights. Check it out in Settings -> Light setup.

Reduced app download size by 65% and reduced device storage by 35%.

This release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

June 24, 2019

App 3.23

This update includes another step in giving you more flexibility with Zones by making them available in Widgets. Now you can trigger a single scene in a Zone. A Zone can have unlimited Rooms or a group of lights in a Room.

June 11, 2019

App 3.22

This update includes our next step in creating more flexibility with Zones by making them available for selection in Routines. Perfect for those Routines that use more than 4 Rooms or when you want to trigger a single Scene across multiple Rooms.

May 23, 2019

App 3.21

You can now swap rooms and zones order via the options button (3-dots) on the Home tab.

To improve the security of your system, we have logged you out of My Hue. Please log back in to continue enjoying Out of home control.

May 9, 2019

App 3.20

We are excited to introduce Zones! This release gives you full flexibility and convenience to control any grouping of lights next to your existing rooms using the Hue app. Check it out in settings -> Rooms & Zones.

April 25, 2019

App 3.19

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

April 11, 2019

App 3.18

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

April 4, 2019

App 3.17.1

Fixed a crash that occurred after tapping the software update button in settings on certain Hue Bridges.

March 27, 2019

App 3.17

This release addresses an issue where users were unable to setup out of home control for the Philips Hue app. You will need to update to this app version to keep your out of home control connection working.

March 14, 2019

App 3.16

Introducing home-level support for Friends of Hue switches. You can choose up to 3 rooms, or control your entire home using home-level scenes.

Automatic updates for the Hue Bridge, Hue lights and Hue accessories are now enabled by default. You can modify the settings via Settings -> Software update.

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

March 8, 2019

Hue Bridge V1 app 1.0.1

Fixed an issue where a certain outdated Bridge v1 could not be found.

February 28, 2019

App 3.15

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

February 14, 2019

App 3.14

Set custom color for power on behavior.

Header in color picker for individual light. You can now tune the brightness or turn the light on/off.

Support for Android P.

Home & Away more reliable.

January 31, 2019

App 3.13

Now you can configure the new Outdoor sensor in the Hue app. Get a warm welcome in these cold, dark winter days. Or...scare away anyone trespassing. Feel safe and secure in and around your home!

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

January 17, 2019

App 3.12

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

December 20, 2018

App 3.11.1

Out now, the long awaited option for your lights to return to their previous state when you experience a power loss. Go to "Power-on behavior" settings to configure. Please note this feature is only supported for Hue bridge v2 (square shaped).

Various stability and performance improvements.

December 13, 2018

App 3.11

Out now, the long awaited option for your lights to return to their previous state when you experience a power loss. Go to "Power-on behavior" settings to configure. Please note this feature is only supported for Hue bridge v2 (square shaped).

November 29, 2018

App 3.10

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

November 15, 2018

App 3.9

Friends of Hue switches support. Smart, battery-free and fully configurable via the Hue app.

Added a banner to assist you on how to improve Home and Away routines and Widgets if your phone enabled battery optimization for the Hue app.

This release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

October 17, 2018

App 3.7

Let’s keep talking

We can now keep you up to date on latest products and features in the app. Go to advanced settings to configure the types of messages you would like to receive.



Others

And of course this release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

October 3, 2018

App 3.6

Let’s keep talking

We can now keep you up to date on latest products and features in the app. Go to advanced settings to configure the types of messages you would like to receive.

Others

And of course this release also includes various other stability and performance improvements.

August 23, 2018

App 3.4.0

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

August 8, 2018

App 3.3.0

We’ve made it easier to use Hue Labs in the app, you now no longer need a separate sign-in when accessing Labs from inside the Hue app.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

July 26, 2018

App 3.2.0

Check out the “what’s new” section to find out more about our new Alexa support for Hue Labs Formulas.

Restyled the room icons.

Fixed a bug where, in some conditions, a wrong time zone is set after opening the app in a different time zone. Please verify your time zone by tapping Settings > Hue Bridges -> > Time zone. To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

July 17, 2018

App 3.1.0

Check out the new “How to videos” section in the “Explore” tab.

Fixed a bug with the positioning of color pickers in the white spectrum.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

June 28, 2018

App 3.0.4

Check out the new "How to videos" section in the "Explore" tab.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

June 22, 2018

App 3.0.3

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release fixes various bugs and improves stability

June 4, 2018

App 3.0.2

Fixed a bug where the terms & conditions screen was shown at every fresh app start.

Fixed a bug when trying to login for out of home control on tablets. Thank you for reporting!

June 2, 2018

App 3.0.1

Various stability improvements

May 29, 2018

App 3.0

We’d like to kickoff these release notes with a heartfelt thank you to our users who have been using and loving Philips Hue over the past years. Especially, we like to thank those who have given us incredible useful and insightful feedback on the needs and wants of the app. Keep sharing your ideas and we’ll keep working on new functionalities, so you can enjoy the best lighting experience.

Thank you!

The Philips Hue team.

The 3.0 app update is the biggest update to the Hue app since the original release of the 2.0 version. We’ve tried to make it more intuitive and enjoyable for everyday use. Some changes you might hardly notice, while others are hard to miss. Here are the most important updates:

Improved daily use and navigation.

Quicker access to favorite scenes and colors.

Brightness control and light visualization inside rooms.

Introducing new color pickers for better overview, control and grouping of your lights in a room.

Bringing over 30 new picture scenes handpicked by our lighting designers.

New picture-to-light algorithm so you can create awesome scenes using your own pictures.

Additional shortcuts for most commonly used configuration settings.

Various improvements and fixes throughout the app.

Mar 2, 2018

App 2.19.1

App icon is now adaptive for Android O.

Resolved an issue where some new users could not find their Hue Bridge.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Jan 9, 2018

App 2.19.0

This update offers the creation of an entertainment area, which is the first step to sync your Philips Hue lights to the content of our entertainment partners. Find out about our new Hue entertainment partners by opening 'Explore'-> 'Hue entertainment'.

Software updates for your square-shape Philips Hue Bridge (V2) and Hue lights are required to enable entertainment. To check that you have the latest software, go to ‘Settings’ -> ‘Software update‘ and follow the onscreen instructions.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Dec 19, 2017

App 2.18.0

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Nov 23, 2017

App 2.17.1:

We fixed an issue when editing a scene

Nov 21, 2017

App 2.17.0:

Sunrise and Sunset routine trigger: You asked, we listened. Now you can trigger your routines automatically at sunrise and sunset based on your home location. No longer needed to keep adapting the time of your routines to match the season.

Important: If you notice that the Sunset or Sunrise routines either start too soon or too late, fine-tune the start time offset via "Settings">"Advanced">"Sunrise & Sunset offset".

Updated privacy notice.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Oct 11, 2017

App 2.16.0:

Manage third party routines. In “From other apps” you can enable, disable or delete routines created in other apps.

Improved software updates. Enable and specify time to automatically install software updates and check if your Hue devices are up to date.

Reset Hue accessories to default. Now you can restore accessories to use the default Hue behavior. Scroll down in the accessory details screen to reset.

App icon and splash screen updated.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Aug 1, 2017

App 2.14.0:

This is not just a routinely update, it’s an update about routines ;)

Your lights as a reminder using a timer! Timers can be found under “Routines” in the app

Automatic on? Automatic off! If you’re using routines to turn lights on, you can also automatically have them turn off in the same routine.

Randomize to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not. In “other routines” you can now have your lights turn on and off with a randomness to it.

June 27, 2017

App 2.13.0:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

June 6, 2017

App 2.12.0:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

We’ve rebuild the location awareness functionality for the “Home & Away” routine to improve robustness and reliability. Please check your current “Home & Away” settings and tap save. Please contact us if you still experience issues.

May 29, 2017

App 1.14:

Security update for out of home control. Please tap “Log in to my Hue” and login using your existing my Hue account to maintain out of home control functionality.

Please note this Hue gen 1 app will no longer be updated with new features. Visit Hue app to get the new Philips Hue app.

May 1, 2017

App 2.11.0:



Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

We’re still investigating issues with the “Home & Away” routine and hope to fix this soon.

April 5, 2017

App 2.10.0:

New stuff

Didn’t like to update your Hue system while sitting in the dark? You can now postpone software updates and first turn on your lights.

Added “What’s new” and "Hue labs" to the “Explore” tab for you to explore new features.

Added support for the new Philips Hue E14 white ambiance and white and color Ambiance candles.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

We’re still investigating issues with the “Home & Away” routine and hope to fix this soon.

Mar 8, 2017

App 1.13.0:

Updated notification with link to the new Philips Hue app.

This is the Philips Hue gen 1 app. Please note this app will no longer be updated with new features. Visit Hue app to get the new Philips Hue app.

Jan 30, 2017

App 2.8.0:

Set the entire room to a specific color by tapping the room icon! Just like you can with an individual light.

Create a scene from your current light settings from the “plus” button in the scenes tab of a room.

You can now find the settings in the tab bar.

We’ve now made it easier for you to select your entire home for widgets and Hue accessories.

We’re investigating an issue with the “Home & Away” routine and hope to fix this soon.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Dec 19, 2016

App 2.7:

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Nov 29, 2016

App 2.6:

Added tablet support

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Oct 13, 2016

App 2.5:

Improved scene edit. You can now change color and brightness of individual lights during scene creation or editing. You can also save the overall brightness of a scene.

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Sept 21, 2016

App 2.4:

Added support for the new Philips Hue motion sensor

Added support for the new Philips Hue white ambiance lamps, GU10 ‘perfect fit’ spot and BR30 downlight

Added support for the improved Philips Hue white and color ambiance A19/A60 bulbs

Added 6 new pictures in the Philips library

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Aug 8, 2016

App 2.3:

Improved reconnecting to the Hue bridge, when the connection was interrupted.

Improved stability on out of home connection.

July 27, 2016

App 2.2.1:

Hotfix for wake up function

June 20, 2016

App 2.2:

After activating a widget you can now select off to turn lights off again

Redesigned Apps we like section with improved navigation

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 23, 2016

App 2.1:

Added support for our new Hue white ambiance lamps

Added the Go to sleep routine

Added scene cycle functionality for Hue dimmer switch

Changed the name to “Philips Hue”

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 17, 2016

App 1.12.1 (Philips Hue gen 1):

Added a notification for the new Philips Hue app gen 2

Bug fixes and stability improvements

April 28, 2016

App 2.0:

Meet the Philips Hue app. The intuitive way to control every Philips Hue products in your home. Go on. Play around. Explore. Feel the control but let go every once in a while. Turn on your life with light.

April 26, 2016

App 1.12 (Philips Hue app gen 1):

New icon (grey) and name (Philips Hue generation 1). This allows us to offer you the choice of two Philips Hue apps in the App Store and Google Play Store, as we prepare to launch the much-anticipated new Philips Hue app, this spring.

Bug fixing and stability improvements

March 2, 2016

App 1.11.1:

Improved permissions flow on Android 6

Bug fixes and stability improvements

February 11, 2016

App 1.11:

Security improvements

Support for Android 6

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Oct 5, 2015

App 1.10.4: