Tento plafondpaneel - klein - vierkant
Kleurrijke slimme verlichting in elke kamer van je woning! Dit LED-paneel is ontworpen om alle voordelen van ons slimme assortiment te bieden in een gestroomlijnde, witte armatuur, perfect voor gangen, kasten en meer.
Lichtkleur
Vorm
Formaat
Kleur
Productkenmerken
- Strak ontwerp
- Makkelijk dimmen
- 29,5 x 29,5 cm
- Tot 1340 lumen
- White
Find your match
Perfect for any home
Small, medium, large. Black or white. Square or round. White, warm-to-cool, or color light. With so many variations, you can find the ceiling panel you need.
Streamlined design
With its simple round or square form and and evenly distributed, diffused light, Tento offers a no-fuss, just-light design.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice, or a smart accessory to turn lights on and off, dim and brighten, change color, and more.
Specificaties
Design en afwerking
Kleur
White
Materiaal
Kunststof
Duurzaamheid
Nominale levensduur
25.000
Extra onderdeel/accessoire meegeleverd
Dimbaar met Hue app en dimmer
Ja
Vast ingebouwde LED-lamp
Ja
Lichtkenmerken
Kleurweergave-index (CRI)
>80
Diversen
Speciaal ontworpen voor
Keuken
Woonkamer
Slaapkamer
Type
Plafondlampen
Afmetingen en gewicht verpakking
EAN/UPC - product
8720169350731
Nettogewicht
1 kg
Brutogewicht
1,45 kg
Hoogte
353,5 mm
Lengte
60,5 mm
Breedte
350,5 mm
Materiaalnummer (12NC)
929003846201
Afmetingen en gewicht van product
Hoogte
3,7 cm
Lengte
29,5 cm
Breedte
29,5 cm
Service
Garantie
2 jaar
Technische specificaties
Lichtsterkte in lumen bij 4000 K
1.340 lm
Lichtkleur
2000-6500 K, Hue White en Color Ambiance
Netspanning
220-240 V
Energieklasse meegeleverde lichtbron
E
Wattage meegeleverde lamp
10.6
IP-classificatie
IP20
Beschermingsklasse
Klasse II
De lamp
Communicatieprotocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Wat wordt ondersteund
Compatibel met de functie Effecten
Yes
Philips Hue app
iOS 16 of hoger
Wifi
Works without Wi-Fi
Vastgestelde ondersteuningsperiode
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. aantal accessoires
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Overig
