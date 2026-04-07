23 January 2026
Smart decorative lights, such as string lights, bring a warm atmosphere to any environment, turning ordinary areas into inviting spaces where you genuinely want to spend time. With Philips Hue’s range of decorative string lights, LED decorative lights, and smart lamps, you can shape ambience for any occasion, add depth and express personality in every corner of your home. From cosy indoor nooks to lively outdoor patios, Hue lights make it easy to create beautiful, adaptive lighting that suits your lifestyle.
Whether you’re exploring indoor decorative lights, outdoor decorative lights or any type of smart decorative lights, this guide combines inspiration with practical advice from Philips Hue to help you style your spaces with confidence.
What are decorative string lights (and why they matter)?
Decorative string lights are strands of small light sources—typically LEDs—connected along flexible wiring. Their charm comes from soft, focused illumination, creating pockets of glow or even light-curtain effects, rather than flooding a room like ceiling lights do. Philips Hue decorative lights, such as the Festavia collection, offer these benefits while also giving you control over brightness, colour and advanced smart effects.
Modern LED decorative lights are highly energy-efficient, long-lasting and stay cool to the touch. Philips Hue builds on this with smart lighting technologies such as routines, scheduling, AI/IoT automations and voice assistant integration (Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri), making both indoor and outdoor lighting easier and more intuitive. This combination allows you to elevate your space without major renovation or complex setup.
Types of decorative string lights
Understanding the types of lights available helps you choose the perfect solution:
Micro LED string lights
These thin, flexible lights are ideal for draping across shelves, greenery or furniture. The OmniGlow micro-LED strip from Philips Hue adds a subtle yet customisable glow to almost any corner.
Globe or Festoon lights
Larger bulbs create a relaxed, festive vibe. Hue Festavia Globe Outdoor string lights bring warmth, depth and ambience to patios, pergolas or indoor living spaces.
Gradient or colour-capable lights
Smart decorative lights, like those in the Hue Festavia collection, offer dynamic gradient effects, multicolour blends, effect animations, scheduling, app control and full Hue automation, letting you adapt the ambience instantly to your mood or activity.
Permanent outdoor decorative lights
Durable, weatherproof and designed for year-round installation. Hue permanent outdoor strings and spotlights illuminate decks, paths and fences without concerns about rain or sun exposure.
Indoor decorative lighting ideas
Lighting defines the mood of a room. Here's how Philips Hue indoor products can help:
Build a calming reading nook
Drape Hue Festavia string lights above a bookshelf or along a wall for a warm, diffused glow – perfect for quiet evenings with a book.
Highlight furniture and focal points
To complement string lights, add accent lights for extra sparkle. Try Hue Go portable lights or Hue Play light bars around headboards, mirrors or shelving units to highlight key pieces.
Layer lights for depth
Place lights behind curtains, along door frames, or strip lights into alcoves. With Philips Hue, you can personalise lighting with smart scenes, adjusting colours and brightness to create calm, focus or uplifted moods.
Decorative lighting for wellness
Soft decorative lighting can support relaxation rituals. Use warm tones in the evening, or activate calming Hue scenes like Soothing, Warm Glow or Relax to unwind after a long day.
Circadian lighting with string lights and strip lights
Philips Hue’s dynamic scenes and automated routines let decorative smart lights follow your natural rhythm – cooler tones earlier in the day to support alertness, and warmer tones at night to promote winding down.
Bedroom decorative string light inspiration
Drape Festavia along a headboard, layer micro LEDs behind sheer curtains or pair Hue Go with gradient Festavia strands to turn your bedroom into a soft, atmospheric retreat.
Indoor decorative lights
Hue White and color ambiance
Festavia string lights
$199.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Festavia string lights
$359.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
$164.95
LIGHTSTRIPS
OmniGlow strip light 3m
$279.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Play light bar extension pack
$109.95
Discover more Philips Hue smart decorative lights.
Outdoor decorative lighting ideas
Outdoor lights set the mood for gatherings, quiet evenings or casual relaxation. With Philips Hue outdoor products, you can achieve year-round ambiance effortlessly:
Define your patio or deck
Wrap Hue Festavia Globe Outdoor string lights around pergolas, posts or railings to create a well-defined outdoor 'room'.
Create year-round ambiance
LED outdoor lights stand up to rain, snow and heat. With smart controls, you can switch from warm whites to seasonal colors and effects, with smart scheduling and automation in the Hue app.
Guide pathways with subtle glow
Use Philips Hue Lily Outdoor spotlights or Festavia permanent outdoor strings to line pathways and garden edges—adding both safety and depth.
Outdoor decorative lights
Hue White and color ambiance
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m
$569.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
$244.95
Hue
Bridge
$99.95
Explore Philips Hue smart outdoor decorative lights.
How to choose the right decorative string lights
Length and coverage
Measure your space and add extra strings for draping or layering. Hue Festavia string lights come in a range of lengths.
Power & installation style
Indoor Hue lights plug into standard outlets, while outdoor Festavia strings use weatherproof connectors. Smart Hue products help reduce the need for extra wiring.
Colour temperature and mood
Warm white = cosy and calm
Cool white = crisp and modern
Color-capable = versatile for holidays, seasons and personal style
Smart vs traditional
With Philips Hue smart decorative lights, you can automate routines, adjust brightness, use voice control and integrate with smart home systems like Google Home, Alexa and Apple Home.
Why smart decorative lights elevate your space
Decorative smart lights make ambiance fully controllable:
Automate schedules with Hue Bridge
Adjust colors with Hue Dimmer Switch
Trigger lights with Hue Motion Sensor
Sync lights with music or TV via Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
Philips Hue smart decorative lights make your home feel intentional, immersive and always ready for the moment.
Smart light controls
Hue
Bridge
$99.95
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
$39.95
Hue
Motion sensor
$64.95
Discover more Philips Hue lighting controls.
How Philips Hue helps you elevate decorative lighting
Philips Hue Festavia, Hue Go, Hue Play and outdoor lights combine smart technology with creative flexibility. The Hue app allows you to:
Set multicolor gradients and dynamic scenes
Schedule warm evening glows
Create sensor-triggered automations
Sync lights with entertainment
Match brightness to natural daylight
Your lighting becomes intuitive, adaptive and beautiful – day or night.
Practical tips and safety
Check IP ratings on outdoor Hue lights
Keep power supplies dry and elevated
Use clips or hooks for stability
Avoid overloading outlets
Use schedules to save energy
Smart LED decorative strip lights
LIGHTSTRIPS
OmniGlow strip light 3m
$279.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply
$214.95
Explore the full range of Philips Hue smart strip lights.
Final thoughts
Decorative lights are a simple yet powerful way to transform any space. Whether indoors or outdoors, using Philips Hue string lights, smart decorative lights and LED decorative lights allows you to blend style, flexibility and intelligent features to match every moment – from calm evenings and wellness routines to lively gatherings and festive celebrations.
From Hue Festavia strings and Hue Go accent lights to Hue Lily outdoor spotlights, there is a Hue option for every corner of your home. With scenes such as Candlelight, Arctic Aurora or Sunset Savannah, you can create immersive atmospheres that feel completely personal.
Decorating with light becomes more than illumination – it becomes an expression of mood, comfort and creativity that elevates everyday living.