Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K
Temporarily out of stock
About the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K
Open up the world of Hue entertainment on your TV with the Hue HDMI sync box 4K. Enjoy movies, shows, and gaming that come alive with a color-matching light experience that transforms the way you watch. Effortlessly sync Hue lights to your favorite content and enjoy smooth, clear visuals that keep up with every on-screen moment without interruption thanks to 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With its compact design and simple HDMI setup, Hue Play Sync Box 4K fits effortlessly into any entertainment space. Set up your entertainment area in the Hue app, sync your lights with Hue Play Sync Box 4K, then customize the experience to suit whatever you’re watching or playing.
- Supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
- Sync content via Hue app
- Simple, compact design
- Add up to 10 lights with Hue Bridge
- Easy set up and installation
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103141668
Design and finishing
- Color
- Matte Black
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 10,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- Plug Type
- Type G
Packaging dimensions & weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103141668
- Net weight
- 0.31 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.44 kg
- Height
- 174 mm
- Length
- 79 mm
- Width
- 146 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004315003
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 1.2
- Power
- 5
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 1,000
- Overall height
- 23 mm
- Overall length
- 117 mm
- Overall width
- 87 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- AC 100-240
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- No
- Mounting options
- Portable
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- No
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- HDMI
- Yes
- Video resolution
- 4K60
- Video formats
- NA
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Not applicable
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available