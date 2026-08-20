Smart LED lamps

Signe gradient floor lamp
Current price is $499.95
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white
Current price is $399.95
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
Current price is $399.95
Go portable accent light
Current price is $174.95
Hue Play wall washer
Current price is $739.95
Play gradient light tube large
Current price is $444.95
Play light bar double pack
Current price is $274.95
Signe gradient table lamp
Current price is $359.95
Hue Play wall washer
Current price is $429.95
Play light bar single pack
Current price is $149.95
Play light bar extension pack
Current price is $129.95
Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m
Bundle price is $382.42, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $424.90
Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge
Current price is $629.90
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge
Current price is $404.90
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Hue sync box 8K
Bundle price is $1,401.10, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $1,474.85
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (75" TVs) + Hue sync box 8K
Bundle price is $1,472.35, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $1,549.85
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars
Bundle price is $926.15, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $974.90
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)
Current price is $729.90
Iris copper special edition
Current price is $264.95
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")
Bundle price is $1,173.10, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $1,234.85
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