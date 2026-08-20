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Indoor Smart LED lighting

From the kitchen to the bedroom, from the lamp to the light fitting, our indoor smart lighting puts you in complete control. Tune brightness and colour, set schedules and create personalised scenes from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

58 products
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Akari Downlight

Akari Downlight

IP 44
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
4800 lumen
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Motion sensor

Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere
Clearance sale
Close up of front of A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens

A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens

Up to 1521 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of A67 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1600 lumens

A67 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1600 lumens

Up to 1521 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of MR16 - smart spotlight

MR16 - smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Smart plug

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply

Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Enrave small ceiling lamp

Enrave small ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Dimmer Switch included
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of MR16 - smart spotlight

MR16 - smart spotlight

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Bridge

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Candle - E14 smart bulb

Candle - E14 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
8-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Clearance sale
Close up of front of A60 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1100 lumens

A60 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1100 lumens

Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
1-24 of 58

Guide to indoor smart lighting

What are the advantages of Philips Hue over other top indoor lighting brands?

How do I calculate how many lumens I need for indoor lighting?

Can I control indoor LED lights with Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit?

Which indoor LED lights are best for different rooms in the house?

How to hang Christmas lights indoors?

What are some creative indoor rope lighting ideas for my home?

What are the best indoor lights for bedrooms?

What is the best indoor lighting solution to help me wake up naturally and sleep better?

What are the best stylish indoor LED lights?

What are the latest trends in indoor LED light design?

Find out more about indoor lights

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Kitchen lighting ideas that transform your space

Explore smart kitchen lighting ideas, recessed layouts, and design inspiration to brighten every corner of your home.
Colour-changing LED lights

Bedroom lighting ideas

Explore calming bedroom lighting ideas with layered light, bedside lamp inspiration, and soothing colors for sleep using Philips Hue smart lighting.
Benefits of smart LED lights

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Discover living room lighting ideas with Philips Hue—table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants, smart ambient setups to transform your space.
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