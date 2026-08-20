Build Your Hue Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $574.95
Build Your Hue Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $499.95
Build Your Hue Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 55”
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $454.95
1-3 of 3
Results page 1 out of 1 loaded
1