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Decorative lights

Add personality to every room with decorative strip and string lights. Transform your space with customisable brightness, colours and scenes. Create the perfect atmosphere for relaxing, entertaining, or everyday living.

46 products
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

14 m of string lights
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
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Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
4800 lumen
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Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply

1 x 5 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Neon outdoor strip light 5m

Neon outdoor strip light 5m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
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Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply

Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
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Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
8-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use
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Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
3 metres
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Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
5 metres
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply

1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

14 m string lights extension
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre

Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 metres
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 5m

Flux outdoor strip light 5m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Hue Flux strip light extension 2 m

Hue Flux strip light extension 2 m

2-meter extension / 6.5ft
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision color
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus 1m - extension, requires base kit

Lightstrip Plus 1m - extension, requires base kit

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 5m

OmniGlow strip light 5m

4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
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Close up of front of Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

50 cm connector for complex layout/1.6ft
Perfect light transition
Precise installation
Safe and easy to use
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Close up of front of Hue Flux connector 4-pack

Hue Flux connector 4-pack

Join 2 pieces of strip light
Linear connector for long spaces
Ensures consistency of light
DIY friendly
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Close up of front of Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

Join 2 pieces of strip light
90-degree corner connection
Ensures consistency of light
DIY friendly
Close up of front of Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)

Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)

White and colour light
Extension included
Control with app, voice, accessories
1-24 of 46

Guide to Decorative Lights

What are the best places to use decorative lights in my home?

How do I choose the right decorative lighting for my room's style?

How to decorate a pergola with lights?

How can I choose decorative night lights that match my home décor?

What are the best LED lights for Christmas decorations?

What are the energy-efficient options for outdoor LED decorative lights?

What are the best outdoor spherical lights for Christmas decorations?

How do I install outdoor decorative lights safely?

Find out more about decorative lighting:

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Kitchen lighting ideas that transform your space

Explore smart kitchen lighting ideas, recessed layouts, and design inspiration to brighten every corner of your home.
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Bathroom lighting ideas

Discover bathroom lighting ideas for ceiling, vanity and ambient spaces, plus inspiring ways to brighten your routine with smart light.
Decorate with smart light and decorative fairy lights

Decorative string lights guide

Discover how Philips Hue decorative string lights, LED options, and smart outdoor lights transform your home with creative tips and inspiration.

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