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Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m
14 m of string lights
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is $489.95
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Flux ultra bright strip light 5m
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
4800 lumen
Current price is $299.95
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Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $574.95
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Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply
1 x 5 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $257.95, original price is $429.95
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Neon outdoor strip light 5m
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Current price is $414.95
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Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $149.95
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Flux ultra bright strip light 3m
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Current price is $209.95
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Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $499.95
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Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
8-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Current price is $219.95
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Play gradient lightstrip 55”
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $454.95
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Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
3 metres
Current price is $114.95
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Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
5 metres
Current price is $169.95
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Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply
1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $161.95, original price is $269.95
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Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension
14 m string lights extension
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is $419.95
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Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 metres
Current price is $304.95
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Flux outdoor strip light 5m
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Current price is $309.95
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Hue Flux strip light extension 2 m
2-meter extension / 6.5ft
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $104.95
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Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m
21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is $629.95
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Lightstrip Plus 1m - extension, requires base kit
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $49.95
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OmniGlow strip light 5m
4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $414.95
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Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack
50 cm connector for complex layout/1.6ft
Perfect light transition
Precise installation
Safe and easy to use
Current price is $59.95
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Hue Flux connector 4-pack
Join 2 pieces of strip light
Linear connector for long spaces
Ensures consistency of light
DIY friendly
Current price is $39.95
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Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack
Join 2 pieces of strip light
90-degree corner connection
Ensures consistency of light
DIY friendly
Current price is $29.95
Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)
White and colour light
Extension included
Control with app, voice, accessories
Current price is $199.90
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