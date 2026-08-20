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Akari Downlight Black
Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
750 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Current price is $104.95
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Akari Downlight
IP 44
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $104.95
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Garnea Downlight
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $89.95
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Enrave medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $349.95
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Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $279.95
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Infuse medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $399.95
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Enrave small ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Dimmer Switch included
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $214.95
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Enrave pendant
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $539.95
Bundle: Appear wall light + outdoor sensor
White and colour light
Up-and-down outdoor light
Trigger lights with motion
Current price is $399.90
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $189.95
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Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $279.95
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Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $269.95
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $354.95
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