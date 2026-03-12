Bloom table lamp
$119.95
Current price is $119.95
New
1 / 5: Compact round smart lamp with a matte white finish, displaying a pink light, attached to a white power cable.
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About the Bloom table lamp
Effortlessly set the mood in any room of your home with the unconventional, compact Philips Hue Bloom. Simply plug into a wall socket and use the Bloom to cast colorful light as a standalone lamp or add it to your existing Hue system as an accent light. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
- White and color light
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control using app or voice
- Unlock all features with Hue Bridge
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103210883
Bulb characteristics
- Form factor
- Bloom
Design and finishing
- Main Color Product
- White
- Material
- Metal
- Primary rooms
- Ambience, Bedroom, Children's room, Dining Room, Entertainment room, Home Office, Living Room, Office
- Style
- Not Applicable
Durability
- Switch cycles
- 2,000
- Total lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- 0 to +40 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustment options
- No
- Battery Included
- No
- Portable Light
- No
Light characteristics
- Beam angle (Nom)
- 120
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- ≥80
- Color temperature
- 2000-6500 K
- Time needed to warm-up to 60% of light
- instant full light
- Luminous Efficacy (lm/w)
- 83
- Dimmable
- Yes
- Adjustable color temperature
- Yes
- Lumen @4000K
- 460
- Lumen @2700K
- 500
- Light Source type
- Not applicable
- Dynamic effects
- Yes
Packaging dimensions & weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103210883
- Net weight
- 0.45 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.76 kg
- Height
- 227 mm
- Length
- 111 mm
- Width
- 218 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929002375902
Power consumption
- Standby Power
- 0.5
- Power
- 6
- Energy consumption per 1000h
- 6
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall product height
- 101 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Light color
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- 50-60 Hz
- IP main product
- IP20
- Protection class IEC
- Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 1
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Cabinets, Furniture, Standing
- LED integrated
- Yes
The bulb
- Lumen output
- 500 lm
- Software upgrades
- Yes
What's supported
- Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- Wi-Fi standard
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Software updates support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Number of connectable accesories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Wireless technology
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Not applicable
Other
- Product Documentation
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available