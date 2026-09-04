Person relaxing at a dining table in a bright, welcoming living room illuminated by warm Philips Hue smart lighting.

Home Glow-Up Sale: 30% off

Transform every moment at home this season with premium smart lighting, indoors and outdoors.

Shop the sale

Lighting sales and discounts

Featured discounted lighting products

Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$499.95

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Signe gradient table lamp

Signe gradient table lamp

$359.95

Only a few left

Sale
OmniGlow strip light 3m

OmniGlow strip light 3m

$289.95

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

$274.95

Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

$574.95

Sale
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

$499.95

Sale
Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

$429.95

Sale
Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

$209.95

Sale
Flux outdoor strip light 5m

Flux outdoor strip light 5m

$309.95

Sale
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

$399.95

Sale
Enrave small ceiling lamp

Enrave small ceiling lamp

$214.95

Sale
Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

$399.95

Sale
Enrave pendant

Enrave pendant

$539.95

Only a few left

Sale
Akari Downlight

Akari Downlight

$104.95

Sale
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

$489.95

 

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