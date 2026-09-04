Transform every moment at home this season with premium smart lighting, indoors and outdoors.
Lighting sales and discounts
Featured discounted lighting products
Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp
$499.95
Sale
Signe gradient table lamp
$359.95
Sale
OmniGlow strip light 3m
$289.95
Sale
Play light bar double pack
$274.95
Sale
Sale
Sale
Hue Play wall washer
$429.95
Sale
Flux ultra bright strip light 3m
$209.95
Sale
Flux outdoor strip light 5m
$309.95
Sale
Sale
Enrave small ceiling lamp
$214.95
Sale
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
$399.95
Sale
Enrave pendant
$539.95
Sale
Akari Downlight
$104.95
Sale
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