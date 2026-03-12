Perifo cylinder pendant

$187.50

Black Perifo cylinder pendant light with matte finish, cylindrical shape, suspended from a track, emitting purple light.
Item no longer available

About the Perifo cylinder pendant

These long, slender pendant lights in black are perfect for hanging over a dining room table. Just click them into Perifo rails and direct their colorful light downward. Only for Perifo track lighting.

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
  • 490 lumen
  • 5.2 watts

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by janarts containing Furniture, Countertop, Property, Cabinetry, Table

@janarts

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay