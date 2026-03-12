Perifo cylinder spotlight

$150.00

Black Perifo cylinder-shaped spotlight with a matte finish, compact design, and visible purple light at the lens area.
Item no longer available

About the Perifo cylinder spotlight

These powerful cylinder spotlights in black click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
  • 490 lumen
  • 5.3 watts
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay