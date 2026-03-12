Perifo gradient light tube compact

$250.00

Compact Perifo gradient light tube, cylindrical shape, black finish, displaying multicolor illumination, no visible switches or ports.
Item no longer available

About the Perifo gradient light tube compact

With a compact gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colors to your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Blends white and color light
  • 740 lumen
  • 12 watts
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay