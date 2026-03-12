Perifo gradient light tube compact
$250.00
Current price is $250.00
Item no longer available
About the Perifo gradient light tube compact
With a compact gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colors to your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Blends white and color light
- 740 lumen
- 12 watts
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514407565
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Metal, Synthetic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Portable
- No
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 360
- Color temperature
- 2000-6500 K
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 83
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room, Kitchen
- Style
- Not Applicable
- Type
- Light Tube
Packaging dimensions & weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8719514407565
- Net weight
- 0.48 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.66 kg
- Height
- 55 mm
- Length
- 768 mm
- Width
- 88 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929003116301
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.1
- Power
- 8.9
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 8.9
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 68 mm
- Overall length
- 714 mm
- Overall width
- 26 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,060
- Lamp lifetime up to
- 25,000
- Light color
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- 24 V
- Energy class included light source
- G
- Wattage bulb included
- na
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 740
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Dry location
- Mounting options
- Ceiling, Wall
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 10.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- Dismantle Instructions